Campus switch revenue rebounds

The worldwide Campus Switch revenue recovered in Q1 2021 after the decline witnessed last quarter, according to a report by Dell’Oro Group.

Power-over-Ethernet campus ports surged, comprising a third of the ports shipped during the quarter.

“Although a favorable comparison with the year-ago period played a role in this recovery, the revenue growth was also reflective of an improvement in the demand environment, fueled by the ongoing government stimulus around the world as well as improving macroeconomic conditions,” says Sameh Boujelbene, senior director at Dell’Oro Group.

“Even though the vast majority of the growth was driven by the public sector, particularly government and

education, it is very promising to see certain verticals such as manufacturing and retail, that were hit hard by the pandemic, starting the recovery.”

The Q1 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report also found that power-over-Ethernet campus switch ports grew strong double-digits, as more switch ports will be used to connect Wireless LAN Access Points and IoT devices, as opposed to desktops.

Impact from supply chain challenges on revenue and pricing environment during the quarter was minimal but may become more pronounced with potential impact on share shifts in the remainder of the year.