Data Governance Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Lead and manage all organisation-wide data privacy, compliance, and governance activities of a Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville seeking its next solutions-driven Data Governance Manager. You will be responsible for improving the protection of client sensitive data and information assets. You must possess a Masters/Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/MIS/Information Management and in addition be CIPP/CIPM/CISSP/CISM Certified. You will also require 7+ years experience in a major services organisation supporting or leading Data Security, Compliance, and Privacy programs with a strong awareness of Data Governance and Compliance practices, with particular focus on Privacy, Records Management, and [URL Removed] leadership on security improvement opportunities and strategy.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Bachelors or Masters in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management.
- Relevant Certification(s) preferred (e.g., CIPP, CIPM, CISSP, or CISM).
Experience/Skills
- Minimum of 7+ years of experience in a major services organisation supporting or leading Data Security, Compliance, and Privacy programs.
- Awareness of Data Governance and Compliance practices, with particular focus on Privacy, Records Management, and Cybersecurity.
- Familiarity with industry standard frameworks.
- Experience with Risk Management and Governance solutions.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Results-oriented and able to commit to a direction and drive operations to completion.
- Demonstrated ability to manage challenging situations in a fast-paced environment.
- Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively across all levels and manage relationships across business and functional areas.
- Ability to develop and sustain cooperative and constructive working relationships.
