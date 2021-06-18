Data Governance Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Lead and manage all organisation-wide data privacy, compliance, and governance activities of a Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville seeking its next solutions-driven Data Governance Manager. You will be responsible for improving the protection of client sensitive data and information assets. You must possess a Masters/Bachelors Degree in Computer Science/MIS/Information Management and in addition be CIPP/CIPM/CISSP/CISM Certified. You will also require 7+ years experience in a major services organisation supporting or leading Data Security, Compliance, and Privacy programs with a strong awareness of Data Governance and Compliance practices, with particular focus on Privacy, Records Management, and [URL Removed] leadership on security improvement opportunities and strategy.

Collaborate with Enterprise teams (Compliance, Data Governance, Privacy, and Cybersecurity) subject matter experts to ensure the protection of sensitive data and information assets.

Engage and represent the company with cross-functional committees and working groups as needed to help steer and support Data and Compliance initiatives.

Serve as a point of contact to develop and sustain controls to ensure Compliance and Security throughout the life cycle of data and services.

Operate Cyber-risk Management programs across the portfolio of companies.

Review new vendor requests and manage the vendor Cybersecurity risk assessment process.

Enable top-line growth and sustain existing business relationships by ensuring solutions are delivered consistently meeting the company and customers security requirements.

Support potential RFP/RFIs process as needed, including all Data-related and Compliance portions of such projects.

Review and respond to all audits, including all Data Security and Compliance client audits and assessments.

Focus on establishing and ensuring adherence to an appropriate Enterprise Data Governance framework as well as ensuring Compliance with company policies relating to data.

Ensure that all portfolio companies are aware of the standards its clients require so that the controls are built into its operations.

Serve as a point of escalation for Governance, Data Quality, and Data Security issues.

Work closely with business and functional area leadership to improve the quality and value of core data assets.

Respond to Information Security incidents.

Ensure all portfolio companies are aware of the Information Security roles and responsibilities for all third-party systems.

Support the strategic requirements of the department.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors or Masters in Computer Science, MIS, or Information Management.

Relevant Certification(s) preferred (e.g., CIPP, CIPM, CISSP, or CISM).

Experience/Skills

Minimum of 7+ years of experience in a major services organisation supporting or leading Data Security, Compliance, and Privacy programs.

Awareness of Data Governance and Compliance practices, with particular focus on Privacy, Records Management, and Cybersecurity.

Familiarity with industry standard frameworks.

Experience with Risk Management and Governance solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Results-oriented and able to commit to a direction and drive operations to completion.

Demonstrated ability to manage challenging situations in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively across all levels and manage relationships across business and functional areas.

Ability to develop and sustain cooperative and constructive working relationships.

