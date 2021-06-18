Intermediate C# Developer with Azure – Sandton – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a sought -after product shop focused on analysing consumer spend through artificial intelligence. Ideally you would need to be a hard-working Developer who focuses on beyond the box thinking. Offering Flexi working hours with a degree of remote work.

You will be required to develop ground-breaking projects using the latest tech stack and the opportunity to be the front of technological advancements in the IT industry.

Requirements:

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 6 years’ experience in IT, with 4 years’ exclusively in the C# space

.Net Core

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Azure

Duties and responsibilities:

Design and develop software verification plans

Design quality assurance procedures

Assist as a subject matter expert

SQL database and ORM technologies knowledge

Expertise in test driven development

Qualification:

BSc Computer science

Reference Number for this position is RS52486 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R850k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

