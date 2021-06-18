On IT Engineer to deliver the desired customer service experience. The goal is to drive service success that improves customer satisfaction, maximizes customer retention and increases profitability.
- Skills and abilities
- Ability to troubleshoot, test, repair and service technical equipment, including Mesh [URL Removed] to work flexible shifts and to adapt to changing work schedulesFamiliarity with mobile tools and applicationsMaintaining a positive rapport with clients, by: – Staying in contact with clients – Arranging appointments in advance – Advising clients timeously of any delays
Desired Skills:
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma