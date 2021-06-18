Java Full Stack Developer

Jun 18, 2021

Our Client in the Automtoive industry is looking for a Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years Of Experience :

  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required :

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis ( Diploma / Degree )

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Comfortable with applicable development tools
  • Development and programming
  • Agile methodology and XP
  • Java 8 and above
  • Java EE
  • GraphQL (advantage if known)
  • Batch Processing and Scheduling
  • OO principles
  • JPA
  • Design patterns eg: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
  • Clean code
  • TDD
  • DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process – to minimise vulnerabilities)
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • HMTL
  • CSS
  • Jest testing framework

Cypress testing framework:

  • Bitbucket
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • GlassFish (Payara)

Interface Technologies:

  • REST APIs
  • Queues/Topics
  • SOAP-based services

Databases:

  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Cloud Technologies (advantage if known)

Responsibilities:

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

  • Programming
  • Agile
  • Java 8
  • Java EE
  • GraphQL
  • OO Principles
  • JPA
  • CQRS
  • Design
  • Clean Code
  • TDD
  • DevSecOps
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Jest
  • BitBucket
  • Jenkins
  • Docker
  • Glassfish
  • Queues
  • SOAP
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Cloud
  • JAX-RS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position