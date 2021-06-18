Our Client in the Automtoive industry is looking for a Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years Of Experience :
- 3-5 years in software development
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum Qualification Required :
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis ( Diploma / Degree )
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Comfortable with applicable development tools
- Development and programming
- Agile methodology and XP
- Java 8 and above
- Java EE
- GraphQL (advantage if known)
- Batch Processing and Scheduling
- OO principles
- JPA
- Design patterns eg: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters
- Clean code
- TDD
- DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process – to minimise vulnerabilities)
- Angular
- Typescript
- HMTL
- CSS
- Jest testing framework
Cypress testing framework:
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins
- Docker
- GlassFish (Payara)
Interface Technologies:
- REST APIs
- Queues/Topics
- SOAP-based services
Databases:
- SQL
- Oracle
- Cloud Technologies (advantage if known)
Responsibilities:
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications
Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree