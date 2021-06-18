Java Full Stack Developer

Our Client in the Automtoive industry is looking for a Java Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years Of Experience :

3-5 years in software development

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required :

Qualification in IT Business Analysis ( Diploma / Degree )

Technical / Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Comfortable with applicable development tools

Development and programming

Agile methodology and XP

Java 8 and above

Java EE

GraphQL (advantage if known)

Batch Processing and Scheduling

OO principles

JPA

Design patterns eg: CQRS, Domain Driven Design patters

Clean code

TDD

DevSecOps (Security as part of our development process – to minimise vulnerabilities)

Angular

Typescript

HMTL

CSS

Jest testing framework

Cypress testing framework:

Bitbucket

Jenkins

Docker

GlassFish (Payara)

Interface Technologies:

REST APIs

Queues/Topics

SOAP-based services

Databases:

SQL

Oracle

Cloud Technologies (advantage if known)

Responsibilities:

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

Programming

Agile

Java 8

Java EE

GraphQL

OO Principles

JPA

CQRS

Design

Clean Code

TDD

DevSecOps

Angular

Typescript

HTML

CSS

Jest

BitBucket

Jenkins

Docker

Glassfish

Queues

SOAP

SQL

Oracle

Cloud

JAX-RS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position