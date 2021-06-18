Network Engineer

Jun 18, 2021

  • Network Engineer
  • Description of role
  • The network engineer’s role is one of first escalation. These escalations can include but are not limited to desktop and server escalations. Additional functions of a network engineer include providing general support, training and assistance as and when required.
  • The network engineer’s role is one of first escalation. These escalations can include but are not limited to desktop and server escalations. Additional functions of a network engineer include providing general support, training and assistance as and when required.
  • Roles and responsibilities
  • Maintain health and safety compliance when conducting operational tasks and report any risk that could impact safety; – Assist with and/or management rollouts and projects as and when required which often includes documentation and timelines;- Assess the IT problems and needs of a customer;- Troubleshooting and fixing hardware, software, network and internet connectively problems on-site, off-site, remotely and telephonically; – Maintaining customer standards and installations specifications; – Advising the client of potential problems and how to prevent them; – Training customers as required; – Quick response rates (telephonic, emails and ticket, etc.); – Completing any reasonable requests by management; – Setup and support of computer peripherals, to include printers, scanners and USB devices, etc.;- Virus and Spyware removal; – Ticket and problem escalation processes must be adhered to; – Maintaining technical documentation in relation to standards;- Overseeing IT related tasks performed by third parties; – Setting out sites and organizing facilities; – Adhering to technical documentation and maintaining set standards; – Liaising with clients, subcontractors and other professional staff, such as a project manager; – Preparing and maintaining technical documentation; – Delegating tasks and set deadlines for your internal team; – Discover training needs and request for training and/or coaching; – Informing your office of possible sales/quoting opportunities or quoting yourself.
  • Proficient at using operational and software systems (N-able, Autotask, customer-specific software, etc.);
  • The ability to troubleshoot and analyze;
  • The ability to deliver results and manage customer expectation;
  • Working technical knowledge of current protocols, operating systems and standards;
  • Ability to operate tools, components and peripheral accessories;
  • Able to operate with minimal supervision;
  • Able to manage time effectively, set priorities appropriately, schedule calls;
  • Able to operate within customer standard operating procedures;
  • Commercial awareness – an understanding of how your actions can affect the reputation and business of Turrito;
  • Good communication skills;
  • Strong troubleshooting ability and be capable of self-learning (Must not just parrot solutions);
  • Have excellent time management;
  • Be a team player;
  • Must be driven.
  • Client Facing Skills
  • Friendly Attitude
  • Punctuality
  • Thoroughness
  • Neatness and adherence to company dress code
  • Willingness to help and accept help from others

Proficient technical knowledge:

  • Basic Networking, Ethernet & Wi-Fi, etc.;
  • Basic Internet i.e. ADSL, LTE, etc.;
  • Printing and Scanning;
  • Folder Sharing;
  • Email, Diagnose and resolve desktop-related problems. PST, SMTP, POP errors, exchange mail, etc.;
  • Smart device setup (Ipad, Android, Syncing, etc);
  • Software installation;
  • Windows Support XP – 10;
  • Mac OS;
  • Multimedia – Amazon Fire, ShowMax, Netflix, Media Players;
  • MS Office / Open Office (All);
  • User Administration (AD / passwords etc);
  • Anti-Virus and virus removal (desktop);
  • Basic Office 365 administration;
  • N-Able Setup and Monitoring;
  • AD New users and client user onboarding;
  • Backup Monitoring;
  • Advanced Networking, VLAN, Radius for Wi-Fi, etc.;
  • Advanced Internet Setup ie, Firewall(SonicWALL), Failover, Static, etc.;
  • Print Server Management;
  • Troubleshoot email infrastructure;
  • Troubleshoot DNS Server;
  • Backup Deployment;
  • Windows Server 2003 – 2016;
  • Linux Support;
  • Server hardware;
  • Routing NAT / PAT;
  • Patch Management;
  • Server Administration;
  • Group Policy;
  • Firewall Management;
  • 365 Deployment

Desired Skills:

  • IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • NONE

Learn more/Apply for this position