- Network Engineer
- Description of role
- The network engineer’s role is one of first escalation. These escalations can include but are not limited to desktop and server escalations. Additional functions of a network engineer include providing general support, training and assistance as and when required.
- Roles and responsibilities
- Maintain health and safety compliance when conducting operational tasks and report any risk that could impact safety; – Assist with and/or management rollouts and projects as and when required which often includes documentation and timelines;- Assess the IT problems and needs of a customer;- Troubleshooting and fixing hardware, software, network and internet connectively problems on-site, off-site, remotely and telephonically; – Maintaining customer standards and installations specifications; – Advising the client of potential problems and how to prevent them; – Training customers as required; – Quick response rates (telephonic, emails and ticket, etc.); – Completing any reasonable requests by management; – Setup and support of computer peripherals, to include printers, scanners and USB devices, etc.;- Virus and Spyware removal; – Ticket and problem escalation processes must be adhered to; – Maintaining technical documentation in relation to standards;- Overseeing IT related tasks performed by third parties; – Setting out sites and organizing facilities; – Adhering to technical documentation and maintaining set standards; – Liaising with clients, subcontractors and other professional staff, such as a project manager; – Preparing and maintaining technical documentation; – Delegating tasks and set deadlines for your internal team; – Discover training needs and request for training and/or coaching; – Informing your office of possible sales/quoting opportunities or quoting yourself.
- Proficient at using operational and software systems (N-able, Autotask, customer-specific software, etc.);
- The ability to troubleshoot and analyze;
- The ability to deliver results and manage customer expectation;
- Working technical knowledge of current protocols, operating systems and standards;
- Ability to operate tools, components and peripheral accessories;
- Able to operate with minimal supervision;
- Able to manage time effectively, set priorities appropriately, schedule calls;
- Able to operate within customer standard operating procedures;
- Commercial awareness – an understanding of how your actions can affect the reputation and business of Turrito;
- Good communication skills;
- Strong troubleshooting ability and be capable of self-learning (Must not just parrot solutions);
- Have excellent time management;
- Be a team player;
- Must be driven.
- Client Facing Skills
- Friendly Attitude
- Punctuality
- Thoroughness
- Neatness and adherence to company dress code
- Willingness to help and accept help from others
Proficient technical knowledge:
- Basic Networking, Ethernet & Wi-Fi, etc.;
- Basic Internet i.e. ADSL, LTE, etc.;
- Printing and Scanning;
- Folder Sharing;
- Email, Diagnose and resolve desktop-related problems. PST, SMTP, POP errors, exchange mail, etc.;
- Smart device setup (Ipad, Android, Syncing, etc);
- Software installation;
- Windows Support XP – 10;
- Mac OS;
- Multimedia – Amazon Fire, ShowMax, Netflix, Media Players;
- MS Office / Open Office (All);
- User Administration (AD / passwords etc);
- Anti-Virus and virus removal (desktop);
- Basic Office 365 administration;
- N-Able Setup and Monitoring;
- AD New users and client user onboarding;
- Backup Monitoring;
- Advanced Networking, VLAN, Radius for Wi-Fi, etc.;
- Advanced Internet Setup ie, Firewall(SonicWALL), Failover, Static, etc.;
- Print Server Management;
- Troubleshoot email infrastructure;
- Troubleshoot DNS Server;
- Backup Deployment;
- Windows Server 2003 – 2016;
- Linux Support;
- Server hardware;
- Routing NAT / PAT;
- Patch Management;
- Server Administration;
- Group Policy;
- Firewall Management;
- 365 Deployment
Desired Skills:
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- NONE