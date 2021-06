Senior BW Developers at Deloitte 3

I am assiting one of our clients in retail sector to fill in a role of a Senior BW Developers with BW/4HANA and HANA/Calculation Views Skills/ExperienceContractDuration:6 months, initiallyThey are looking for 3 to 4 Senior BW Developers with BW/4HANA and HANA/Calculation Views skills/experience.ABAP/programming background with strong Data [URL Removed] experience is a bonus, but not required.

Desired Skills:

Senior

BW

Developers

