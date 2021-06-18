Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular – Sandton – R1.2mil per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join a Product Shop, specializing in Financial Services, you will find yourself working the latest AI, Blockchain and VR. Work amongst industry leaders who are on a mission to maintain their status as the best Developers in the country. They have developed the tech for a negative energy hotel abroad!

Requirements

.Net

Angular 6+

SQL

Responsibilities

Design and develop software verification plans

Design quality assurance procedures

Assist as a subject matter expert

Expertise in test driven development

Qualification

IT related Qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS50950 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of [URL Removed] negotiable on experience and ability.

