Senior e-Commerce Frontend Developer – Cape Town CBD – R960K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of a major Retail and Fashion House in South Africa based in the heart of CAPE TOWN CBD!

They are on the hunt for a Senior E-Commerce Frontend Developer who is passionate, driven, and enjoys working within a team, perform Gap analysis and demonstrate Gap solution from standard solution sets, as well as performing configuration and development of customized solutions for SaaS applications!

You will gain exposure to a variety of Oracle technologies – generations ahead of its competitors! And the great thing about this role is NO fashion sense is required!

Requirements:

6+ years of experience in UI development and integration for the web and mobile applications that scale to high-volume production quality

BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

Honours Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)

JavaScript

Bootstrap

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

MVC / MVVM / MVP

Agile

Desired Skills:

frontend

