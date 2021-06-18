Senior Python Developer / Technical Lead / Cloud Specialist

Our Client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Technical Lead / Senior Developer Python or Java / Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team
Minimum Years of Experience :
- +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
- +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Diploma or IT Degree
Technical / Functional Skills :
- Sound knowledge in Python or JAVA (solely Java experience is perfectly fine, but the candidate must be willing to upskill her/himself in Python)
- Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
- Experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms preferably Microsoft Azure
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure AKS or Amazon EKS
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such : Python or Java, Javascript, HTML 5, CSS, GIT and Maven or Jenkins
- Sound experience in developing backend applications:
- Architecture and Interface Design.
- Data modelling and database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
- Implementation of Backend Services.
- Basic Knowledge of: o Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.
- Experience in UI frameworks: o Angular or React
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
Added advantage:
- Experience with Data Science
- Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
- Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE
Qualifications advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert Or any other AWS or GCP certifications
Responsibilities:
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Java
- Microservices
- Cloud Architectures
- Docker
- Public Cloud
- Azure
- Azure AKS
- EKS
- Javascript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Git
- Maven
- Jenkins
- Data Modelling
- Kafka
- MQTT
- Angular
- React
- Gitlab
- Scrum
- Agile
- Ansible
- Concourse
- Karma
- Jasmine
- Selenium
- Jest
- Jira
- Confluence
- Spring
- Java EE
- Terraform
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma