Senior Python Developer / Technical Lead / Cloud Specialist

Our Client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Technical Lead / Senior Developer Python or Java / Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team

Minimum Years of Experience :

+8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer

+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Minimum Qualification Required:

Diploma or IT Degree

Technical / Functional Skills :

Sound knowledge in Python or JAVA (solely Java experience is perfectly fine, but the candidate must be willing to upskill her/himself in Python)

Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker

Experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms preferably Microsoft Azure

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure AKS or Amazon EKS

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such : Python or Java, Javascript, HTML 5, CSS, GIT and Maven or Jenkins

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modelling and database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).

Implementation of Backend Services.

Basic Knowledge of: o Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.

Experience in UI frameworks: o Angular or React

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Added advantage:

Experience with Data Science

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Qualifications advantage:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert Or any other AWS or GCP certifications

Responsibilities:

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

