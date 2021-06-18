Senior Python Developer / Technical Lead / Cloud Specialist

Our Client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Technical Lead / Senior Developer Python or Java / Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team

Minimum Years of Experience :

  • +8 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer
  • +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Diploma or IT Degree

Technical / Functional Skills :

  • Sound knowledge in Python or JAVA (solely Java experience is perfectly fine, but the candidate must be willing to upskill her/himself in Python)
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architectures, Cloud Architectures or Container Architectures e.g. Docker
  • Experience in developing solutions on public cloud platforms preferably Microsoft Azure
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure AKS or Amazon EKS
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such : Python or Java, Javascript, HTML 5, CSS, GIT and Maven or Jenkins
  • Sound experience in developing backend applications:
  • Architecture and Interface Design.
  • Data modelling and database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation).
  • Implementation of Backend Services.
  • Basic Knowledge of: o Restful Services, MQTT or Kafka.
  • Experience in UI frameworks: o Angular or React
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse, Jenkins)
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Added advantage:

  • Experience with Data Science
  • Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine, Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence
  • Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Qualifications advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure DevOps Engineer Expert Or any other AWS or GCP certifications

Responsibilities:

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.
  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

