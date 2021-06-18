Systems Architect

Jun 18, 2021

A well-known blue-chip company is looking for the expertise of a Systems Archiect.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

  • Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.
  • Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.
  • Balance system properties with internal design properties.
  • Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.
  • Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.
  • Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts
  • Monitor high-level system performance
  • Data Security Management
  • Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.
  • Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.
  • Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.
  • Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).
  • Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.
  • Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.
    Lead architecture developments for small systems.
  • Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
    Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.
  • Contribute to the organization’s enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction
  • Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.
  • Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.
  • Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.
  • Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.
  • Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.
  • Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system.
  • Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and systems management requirements as indicated by the business requirement.

Personal Attributes and Skills

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
  • Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JAXB
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL

Behavioural Skills:

  • Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value
  • Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.
  • Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work
  • Able to multitask
  • Able to work independently

Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner

Education and Experience

  • B. Sc (Informatics or Mathematics) beneficial
  • At least 1 to 2 year’s experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE

Or
3 – 5 year’s experience in a technical lead/governance role.

  • SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture
  • Technologies [Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel]
  • Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram mapping Advanced Problem solving. Analytical and systemic thinking.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • JavaEE
  • SQL
  • JMS
  • JSON
  • Technical Architecture
  • Process & Data Mapping
  • Analytical skills
  • Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position