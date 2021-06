Systems Architect

A well-known blue-chip company is looking for the expertise of a Systems Archiect.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Adhere to enterprise architecture standards, procedures, policies.

Match system requirements with IT strategy and objectives.

Balance system properties with internal design properties.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Manage consistency across the various organizational and design boundaries.

Maintain repository of systems architecture artefacts

Monitor high-level system performance

Data Security Management

Develop systems architectures containing logical models of the components and interfaces involved.

Produce detailed component specifications from systems architectures, taking into consideration the intended uses of the architectures as a whole.

Translate component specifications into detailed designs for implementation using selected products.

Produce documentation for systems architectures, making sensible use of both text and graphics (UML).

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within own area(s) of expertise.

Demonstrates awareness of areas outside own specialism, as appropriate.

Lead architecture developments for small systems.

Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

Co-ordinate design activity between the systems architecture, application development and service delivery functions to ensure consistency.

Contribute to the organization's enterprise architecture technology and vision, and ensure alignment with the group strategic architecture direction

Document and communicate information about emerging technologies to relevant functional management.

Establish policy for the selection of systems architecture components.

Help to develop systems architecture strategy in an organization.

Help to improve systems architecture design techniques and to promote the discipline.

Provide architecture guidance to assigned projects.

Provide the architectural view of the users’ vision for the system.

Take full responsibility for ensuring that systems architectures balance functional, service quality and systems management requirements as indicated by the business requirement.

Personal Attributes and Skills

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

EJB

HTML

JSF

JAXB

UML

XML/XSD

SQL

Behavioural Skills:

Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value

Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.

Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work

Able to multitask

Able to work independently

Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner

Education and Experience

B. Sc (Informatics or Mathematics) beneficial

At least 1 to 2 year’s experience in an architectural role with at least 6 – 7 years exposure to software development in Java and J2EE

Or

3 – 5 year’s experience in a technical lead/governance role.

SDLC. Project Management. Systems Architecture

Technologies [Java, JavaEE, SQL, UML, JMS, MOM, Web-Services, JSON, RESTful, SOAP, EJB, Camel]

Technical Architecture, Process & Data Mapping, Entity Diagram mapping Advanced Problem solving. Analytical and systemic thinking.

Desired Skills:

Java

JavaEE

SQL

JMS

JSON

Technical Architecture

Process & Data Mapping

Analytical skills

Problem solving

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

