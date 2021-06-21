Analyst Programmer (Sales Data) at Datonomy Solutions

Analyst Programmer (Sales Data)Fully Remote RoleResponsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of systems/ [URL Removed] description

Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements Develop technical specifications from systems specifications. Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications. Maintain and support existing systems Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design. Investigate and solve complex systems issues. Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date. Ensures effective operations Implement approved changes as per change control and security process Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas Provide effective people management Assist in managing the work effort of the junior Analyst Programmers and give input into the performance management process



Minimum requirements

3 year ITDiploma

5 years programming experience

Specific analysis and development skills SDLC

Project management methodology, (Agile & DevOps)

Relevant business process context knowledge

General understanding of internet technologies & understanding of API web services

Experience in relational database design

Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting

Strong SQL, web services, XML, TSQL & Azure skills

Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.

A basic understanding of batch processes & scheduling thereof.

A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.

Ability to perform Standby

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

Retail experience advantageous

Understanding of database and a database language

Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives

Project management methodology

Exposure to DevOps ways of working & tools (Azure, TFS )

Experience working in an agile environment with peers and business counterparts

Strong verbal & communication skills

Strong leadership & collaborating skills

Ability to represent the area and drive pieces of work proactively

A self-motivated team player who can contribute future fit and innovative solutions to a dynamic technical landscape.

Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures

Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used

Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change

Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

