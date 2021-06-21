Analyst Programmer (Sales Data) at Datonomy Solutions

Jun 21, 2021

Analyst Programmer (Sales Data)Fully Remote RoleResponsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of systems/ [URL Removed] description

  • Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements
    • Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
    • Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
    • Maintain and support existing systems
    • Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.
    • Investigate and solve complex systems issues.
    • Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
    • Ensures effective operations
    • Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
    • Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
    • Provide effective people management
    • Assist in managing the work effort of the junior Analyst Programmers and give input into the performance management process

Minimum requirements

  • 3 year ITDiploma
  • 5 years programming experience
  • Specific analysis and development skills SDLC
  • Project management methodology, (Agile & DevOps)
  • Relevant business process context knowledge
  • General understanding of internet technologies & understanding of API web services
  • Experience in relational database design
  • Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting
  • Strong SQL, web services, XML, TSQL & Azure skills
  • Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.
  • A basic understanding of batch processes & scheduling thereof.
  • A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.
  • Ability to perform Standby

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

  • Retail experience advantageous
  • Understanding of database and a database language
  • Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives
  • Project management methodology
  • Exposure to DevOps ways of working & tools (Azure, TFS )
  • Experience working in an agile environment with peers and business counterparts
  • Strong verbal & communication skills
  • Strong leadership & collaborating skills
  • Ability to represent the area and drive pieces of work proactively
  • A self-motivated team player who can contribute future fit and innovative solutions to a dynamic technical landscape.
  • Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
  • Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
  • Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions
  • Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
  • Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends
  • Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
  • Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
  • Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities
  • Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
  • Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
  • Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
  • Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
  • Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
  • Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
  • Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
  • Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
  • Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used
  • Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
  • Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change

Learn more/Apply for this position