Analyst Programmer (Sales Data) at Datonomy Solutions

Analyst Programmer (Sales Data)Fully Remote RoleResponsible for analysis of user requirements, technical design, development, maintenance and support of systems/ [URL Removed] description
- Analysis, technical design and development aligned to team processes & requirements
- Develop technical specifications from systems specifications.
- Design and code programmes of greater complexity and size from technical specifications.
- Maintain and support existing systems
- Interpret complex user requirements and translate into systems design.
- Investigate and solve complex systems issues.
- Ensure systems documentation is kept up to date.
- Ensures effective operations
- Implement approved changes as per change control and security process
- Plan, organise and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas
- Provide effective people management
- Assist in managing the work effort of the junior Analyst Programmers and give input into the performance management process
Minimum requirements
- 3 year ITDiploma
- 5 years programming experience
- Specific analysis and development skills SDLC
- Project management methodology, (Agile & DevOps)
- Relevant business process context knowledge
- General understanding of internet technologies & understanding of API web services
- Experience in relational database design
- Ability to build and interrogate SSIS & SSRS reporting
- Strong SQL, web services, XML, TSQL & Azure skills
- Strong documentation skills & a detail orientated acumen.
- A basic understanding of batch processes & scheduling thereof.
- A basic understanding of Retail operations, including store operations and working with large data sets.
- Ability to perform Standby
ADDITIONAL CRITERIA
- Retail experience advantageous
- Understanding of database and a database language
- Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives
- Project management methodology
- Exposure to DevOps ways of working & tools (Azure, TFS )
- Experience working in an agile environment with peers and business counterparts
- Strong verbal & communication skills
- Strong leadership & collaborating skills
- Ability to represent the area and drive pieces of work proactively
- A self-motivated team player who can contribute future fit and innovative solutions to a dynamic technical landscape.
- Is aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape
- Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings
- Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities
- Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
- Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.
- Adjusts to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures
- Actively seeks out positive spin-offs of change and investigates ways in which change can be used
- Anticipates change and continuously remains prepared for change
- Demonstrates resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change