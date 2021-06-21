Android Developer

As a successful candidate you would:

Be directly involved in creating native apps for their clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.

Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for their fleet of Android apps.

Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.

Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.

Uphold their values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

Our client expects from you as a successful candidate that:

You have more than three years experience working as an intermediate Android App developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.

You have more than a years experience using Kotlin.

You are well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.

You have a strong competency in Git.

You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.

You have some experience in a leadership/team lead role.

You have experience in UI design.

You have an awareness of Agile/Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.

You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.

You would even be more successful as a candidate if:

You have successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.

You are comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.

You are comfortable using App Center and Microsofts Azure DevOps.

You have experience writing Bash Scripts.

As a person you should be able to recognize yourself in the following:

A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.

A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you, and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.

Career-focused with the motivation to forge ones own path to success within a high-performing team.

The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived

