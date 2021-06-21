Android Developer

Jun 21, 2021

As a successful candidate you would:

  • Be directly involved in creating native apps for their clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.
  • Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.
  • Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for their fleet of Android apps.
  • Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.
  • Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.
  • Uphold their values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.
  • Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

Our client expects from you as a successful candidate that:

  • You have more than three years experience working as an intermediate Android App developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.
  • You have more than a years experience using Kotlin.
  • You are well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.
  • You have a strong competency in Git.
  • You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.
  • You have some experience in a leadership/team lead role.
  • You have experience in UI design.
  • You have an awareness of Agile/Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.
  • You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.

You would even be more successful as a candidate if:

  • You have successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.
  • You are comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.
  • You are comfortable using App Center and Microsofts Azure DevOps.
  • You have experience writing Bash Scripts.

As a person you should be able to recognize yourself in the following:

  • A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.
  • A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you, and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.
  • Career-focused with the motivation to forge ones own path to success within a high-performing team.
  • The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived

