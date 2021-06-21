Android Developer

As a successful candidate you would:
- Be directly involved in creating native apps for their clients and partners in the fields of media, communications and education.
- Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.
- Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for their fleet of Android apps.
- Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.
- Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.
- Uphold their values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.
- Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.
Our client expects from you as a successful candidate that:
- You have more than three years experience working as an intermediate Android App developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.
- You have more than a years experience using Kotlin.
- You are well-versed in Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android apps.
- You have a strong competency in Git.
- You have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.
- You have some experience in a leadership/team lead role.
- You have experience in UI design.
- You have an awareness of Agile/Scrum methodologies or have worked in an Agile / Scrum team.
- You are used to an in-flight teaching and mentoring atmosphere.
You would even be more successful as a candidate if:
- You have successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.
- You are comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.
- You are comfortable using App Center and Microsofts Azure DevOps.
- You have experience writing Bash Scripts.
As a person you should be able to recognize yourself in the following:
- A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.
- A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you, and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.
- Career-focused with the motivation to forge ones own path to success within a high-performing team.
- The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived