Application Developers at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking foran Application DeveloperProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Other Skills

Should have Strong PL/Sql,workflow,OAF Knowledge.

Have developed new OAF pages.

Have done integrations using webservices/SOA.

Working knowledge on fin/scm/HR functional modules.

Have written extarction scrtipts from on-prem instance on finance,HR or scm modules ( ebiz 12.2.x).

Should have good understanding on Master and transaction data across finance,HR and scm modules.

Should have done upload of master and open transaction data in Oracle cloud ( HR,Finance and SCM).

Should be cloud certified.



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

