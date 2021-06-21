BI Developer

A market leading Financial Services company has opportunities available for Business Intelligence Developers using the full MS Stack.
Required qualifications and experience include:
BCom Informatics or BSc Computer Science
MCSE, MCSD
3 – 5 years BI Development experience
SSRS
SSIS
SSAS
T-SQL
