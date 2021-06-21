BI Developer

A market leading Financial Services company has opportunities available for Business Intelligence Developers using the full MS Stack.

Required qualifications and experience include:

BCom Informatics or BSc Computer Science

MCSE, MCSD

3 – 5 years BI Development experience

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

T-SQL

