Business Analyst: Digital Payments (CH686) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Business Analysts with experience with payments in the retail Banking industry, such as card and mobile payments.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for identifying digital payments business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems

Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and concurrency

Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Diploma in Business Analysis (Advantageous)

Experience

Min:

At least 5 years proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level

Basic project management experience

Ideal:

Agile product development lifecycle experience

Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATMs; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous

Knowledge

Minimum: Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

Agile product development lifecycle

Business analysis and design

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal: Understanding of:

Clients business model

Agile product development lifecycle (Clients way of work)

Retail Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities

Mobile Payments: Wallet payment capabilities for face to face; In-App and on-line payments; MasterPass; Tokenisation etc.

Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

