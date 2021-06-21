Business Analyst: Digital Payments (CH686) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Jun 21, 2021

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Business Analysts with experience with payments in the retail Banking industry, such as card and mobile payments.

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for identifying digital payments business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems
  • Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and concurrency
  • Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
  • Diploma in Business Analysis (Advantageous)

Experience

Min:

  • At least 5 years proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level
  • Basic project management experience

Ideal:

  • Agile product development lifecycle experience
  • Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATMs; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous

Knowledge

Minimum: Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Agile product development lifecycle
  • Business analysis and design
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal: Understanding of:

  • Clients business model
  • Agile product development lifecycle (Clients way of work)
  • Retail Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities
  • Mobile Payments: Wallet payment capabilities for face to face; In-App and on-line payments; MasterPass; Tokenisation etc.
  • Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

