C# Developer

Job & Company Description:

An amazing opportunity has become available for C# Developers who uses MVC, ASP.Net and WPF in the Pretoria area.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Matric

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or similar degree

3+ years development experience

C#

ASP.Net

MVC

SQL

JavaScript

jQuery

WPF

Web forms

Windows forms

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Lee Ann Jacobs on [Phone Number Removed];

[Email Address Removed]

Reseacher

Learn more/Apply for this position