C# Developer

Jun 21, 2021

Job & Company Description:
An amazing opportunity has become available for C# Developers who uses MVC, ASP.Net and WPF in the Pretoria area.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Matric
  • Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or similar degree
  • 3+ years development experience
  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • MVC
  • SQL
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • WPF
  • Web forms
  • Windows forms

For more information contact:
Lee Ann Jacobs on [Phone Number Removed];
[Email Address Removed]
