C# Developer

Job & Company Description:
An amazing opportunity has become available for C# Developers who uses MVC, ASP.Net and WPF in the Pretoria area.
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Matric
- Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or similar degree
- 3+ years development experience
- C#
- ASP.Net
- MVC
- SQL
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- WPF
- Web forms
- Windows forms
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.
