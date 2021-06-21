C# Tech Lead – Sandton – R11m Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fast-growing development team are currently expanding with their platforms having gained huge success across Africa and are looking for Tech Lead with an engineering mindset to join their team.

You will be working with high traffic, low latency, milli seconds response type of work, driving heavy weight optimisation. If you are accountable, well established and capable of sailing the ship this is the place for you.

You will fit in perfectly if you have the following:

Knowledgeable and opinionated

Technically robust

Degreed with a strong mathematical background

Have worked either backend or frontend or both

Tech background must include:

10 years’ experience coding in C#

Deep engineer who has mastered clean, stunning, maintainable code

OOP

OOD and Design Patterns

WCF or ASP .Net

.Net 4

LINQ

JavaScript

JQuery

CSS

ERP

Web Security

Microservices

Rabbit MQ

Azure

Educational Background:

Degree or Honours in Mathematics or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is SZ52880 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R1,1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

