Dynamics 365 CRM Technical Specialist

Opportunity available for a Technical Specialist in D365 CRM. We will expect you to innovate, optimize and support the business with its long-term and short-term objectives. This will involve system development, system maintenance and some operational support. The team is technical, Agile and small. The company is International.

Requirements

Technical Bachelors Degree (BEng, BSc, BTech)

7+ years software system development

3+ years Microsoft Dynamics 365 (CRM)

3+ years SQL Database

Microsoft Azure

KPAs:

Analyse Business Processes and Requirements

Conceptualize, design and document solutions

Build solutions

Test and validate solutions

Configuration Management

Handover and train super users

Plan and execute rolling system upgrades

Plan and Deploy system changes

Monitor system performance and health

Database administration

Setup and maintain automated build and test tasks

Monitor Microsoft roadmap and plans and initiate projects accordingly

Assist with setup of reports and dashboards

Support system queries (second line)

Minor system changes and improvements

Occasional support of data related queries

Look for opportunities to optimise business processes and the system

Explore new technologies and propose where these present viable opportunities for the business

