Dynamics 365 CRM Technical Specialist

Opportunity available for a Technical Specialist in D365 CRM. We will expect you to innovate, optimize and support the business with its long-term and short-term objectives. This will involve system development, system maintenance and some operational support. The team is technical, Agile and small. The company is International.
Requirements
- Technical Bachelors Degree (BEng, BSc, BTech)
- 7+ years software system development
- 3+ years Microsoft Dynamics 365 (CRM)
- 3+ years SQL Database
- Microsoft Azure
KPAs:
- Analyse Business Processes and Requirements
- Conceptualize, design and document solutions
- Build solutions
- Test and validate solutions
- Configuration Management
- Handover and train super users
- Plan and execute rolling system upgrades
- Plan and Deploy system changes
- Monitor system performance and health
- Database administration
- Setup and maintain automated build and test tasks
- Monitor Microsoft roadmap and plans and initiate projects accordingly
- Assist with setup of reports and dashboards
- Support system queries (second line)
- Minor system changes and improvements
- Occasional support of data related queries
- Look for opportunities to optimise business processes and the system
- Explore new technologies and propose where these present viable opportunities for the business
