Front End Web Developer

Front End Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!
Recruiting a powerhouse Front End Developer responsible for building the client-side of web applications. Translating company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. Creating user-friendly environment by writing code in a dynamic and exciting environment.
The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new digital technologies and aspiring to combine usability with visual design. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R42 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Front End Web Development experience will be contacted.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Proven work experience as a Front End Developer
- Angular experience – essential
- Hands on experience with markup languages
- Experienced with Javascript, CSS, jQuery
- Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
- In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
- Understanding layout aesthetics
- Knowledge of SEO principles
- Familiar with Adobe Suite / Photoshop and content management systems
- An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
Tech Stack:
- HTML
- Javascript
- CSS
- jQuery
- SEO principles
- Adobe Suite
- Photoshop
Responsibilities:
- Use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages
- Maintain and improve websites and applications
- Optimize applications for maximum speed
- Design mobile-based features
- Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
- Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers
- Write functional requirement documents and guides
- Create quality mockups and prototypes
- Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
- Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- HMTL
- Javascript
- CSS
- jQuery
- Adobe Suite
- Photoshop
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric