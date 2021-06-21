Front End Web Developer

Front End Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!

Recruiting a powerhouse Front End Developer responsible for building the client-side of web applications. Translating company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications. Creating user-friendly environment by writing code in a dynamic and exciting environment.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new digital technologies and aspiring to combine usability with visual design. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R42 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Front End Web Development experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Proven work experience as a Front End Developer

Angular experience – essential

Hands on experience with markup languages

Experienced with Javascript, CSS, jQuery

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Understanding layout aesthetics

Knowledge of SEO principles

Familiar with Adobe Suite / Photoshop and content management systems

An ability to perform well in a fast-paced environment

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills

Tech Stack:

HTML

Javascript

CSS

jQuery

SEO principles

Adobe Suite

Photoshop

Responsibilities:

Use markup languages like HTML to create user-friendly web pages

Maintain and improve websites and applications

Optimize applications for maximum speed

Design mobile-based features

Collaborate with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability

Get feedback from, and build solutions for, users and customers

Write functional requirement documents and guides

Create quality mockups and prototypes

Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting

Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency

Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

HMTL

Javascript

CSS

jQuery

Adobe Suite

Photoshop

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

