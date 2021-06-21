Information Technology at Lina Mandla Solutions

At Lina Mandla Solutions we understand that the success of our business depends totally on excellent service, knowledge and commitment. We care deeply about our clients and are committed to providing service that is satisfactory.
.
Our client is currently looking to hire candidates in VARIOUS IT POSITIONS.
If you’re looking for change, bigger environment with more chances of growth, or currently are unemployed, make sure you don’t miss your opportunity, send your CV to the provided email address, and if your skills match any of our client’s needs we will contact you immediately.
To be considered for positions available, email your CV to: [Email Address Removed]
We look forward to working with you.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Information Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client prides it’s self at providing job security and very attractive benefits to it’s employees.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension fund
- Medical Aid