Information Technology at Lina Mandla Solutions

At Lina Mandla Solutions we understand that the success of our business depends totally on excellent service, knowledge and commitment. We care deeply about our clients and are committed to providing service that is satisfactory.

.

Our client is currently looking to hire candidates in VARIOUS IT POSITIONS.

If you’re looking for change, bigger environment with more chances of growth, or currently are unemployed, make sure you don’t miss your opportunity, send your CV to the provided email address, and if your skills match any of our client’s needs we will contact you immediately.

To be considered for positions available, email your CV to: [Email Address Removed]

We look forward to working with you.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Information Systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client prides it’s self at providing job security and very attractive benefits to it’s employees.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position