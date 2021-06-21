Intermediate Java Developer – Cape Town – R470 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s leading investment corporation based in Cape Town Northern suburbs is looking for a young talented Intermediate Java Developer to join their IT Shop.

The individual must have at least 5 years Java development experienced within a high-pressured environment coupled with a relevant IT qualification.

If you looking to work with the latest technology grow your career in a Full Stack Java environment this is an opportunity for you.

Requirements:

Java(OpenJDK)

Wildfly

Angular

Apache

JSF

Primefaces

RedHat Linux

Kubernetes

Docker

SQL

GIT

Bitbucket

Bamboo

Maven

Java JDE

The reference number for this position is MD51929 which is a Contract position based in Cape Town offering rates of up to R470 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java(OpenJDK)

Wildfly

Angular

RedHat Linux

Kubernetes

Docker

Java JDE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position