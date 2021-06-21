Intermediate Java Developer – Cape Town – R470 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s leading investment corporation based in Cape Town Northern suburbs is looking for a young talented Intermediate Java Developer to join their IT Shop.
The individual must have at least 5 years Java development experienced within a high-pressured environment coupled with a relevant IT qualification.
If you looking to work with the latest technology grow your career in a Full Stack Java environment this is an opportunity for you.
Requirements:
- Java(OpenJDK)
- Wildfly
- Angular
- Apache
- JSF
- Primefaces
- RedHat Linux
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- SQL
- GIT
- Bitbucket
- Bamboo
- Maven
- Java JDE
The reference number for this position is MD51929 which is a Contract position based in Cape Town offering rates of up to R470 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree