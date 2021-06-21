Intermediate Oracle Developer (TIA Experience) – Parktown / Remote – up to R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading Global Insurance house requires the skills of an Intermediate Oracle Developer with TIA experience to develop robust and scalable software solutions that are geared towards assisting the company in improving productivity and delivery to clients.

You will get the opportunity to work on the newest oracle technologies, gain exposure in TIA solutions, and be part of a dynamic and passionate team!

Requirements:

Minimum qualification – A recognized post matric qualification in software development (Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Information Technology will be advantageous)

Minimum total years of TIA experience – 3 years (TIA 7 experience will be advantageous)

Minimum total years of Oracle Development experience – 5 years

Must have experience working in the insurance or any other financial services industry

Oracle certification will be advantageous

Agile methodology experience

