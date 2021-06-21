IT Support at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Application Integration Support Member to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Tasks
- Context
- With the support of the Team Lead
- Workload, complexity of new work and the unstructured nature of the work
- Various priorities that needs attention at the same day
- Various Vendors needs to be handled for various applications Security and deployment compliance and governance
- Planning of deployment and deliveries that lead up to the Go-Live of an Application
- Educating them in technical abilities they need to master to do their work according to standard
- Customers
- Internal Clients
- External Vendors
- Internal Project Resources
- Internal Architecture Resources
- Own Integration team for the like of Monitoring, Log files, Patching, etc.
- Internal Vendors like BCX, Gijima, DD, etc.
- Outputs
- Ensure correctness and governance for
- Software runtime
- Deployments of Applications from Teams
- Managing and monitoring of Runtime errors in non-prod environments
- Handling of migrations to environments
- Planning and execution of Go-Live weekends for minor projects and Roadmaps in BAU cycles
- Support and drive troubleshooting incidents
- Document solutions and actions around for fellow team members and standby
- Optimize the day-to-day work and automate with scripts or application configuration where possible
Qualifications and experience
- Knowledge
- Understanding of different technologies in use
- Understanding the technical demands on the different applications used in CS
- Understanding the different Applications servers and ways to drive deployments to them (Tomcat, JBOSS, IIS, etc.)
- Manage Application changes to technical environments
- Knowledge of UX and UI design
- Knowledge of [URL Removed] and ERP platforms
- Experience
- Manage of application changes and deployments to multiple environments within agile frameworks
- Experience with Java and Python to understand the ability.
- Understanding of Security on System and Application levels – Authentication as well as Authorization
- Overall Project and Program Management principles
Competencies
- Analytical Thinking
- Structured investigation and troubleshooting
- Never give up attitude
- Team worker
- Documenting of technical detail
- Adapt to learn what is needed to drive a team to success
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Applications
- It Support
- runtime
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric