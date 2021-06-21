IT Support at QES

Jun 21, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Application Integration Support Member to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Tasks

  • Context
  • With the support of the Team Lead
  • Workload, complexity of new work and the unstructured nature of the work
  • Various priorities that needs attention at the same day
  • Various Vendors needs to be handled for various applications Security and deployment compliance and governance
  • Planning of deployment and deliveries that lead up to the Go-Live of an Application
  • Educating them in technical abilities they need to master to do their work according to standard
  • Customers
  • Internal Clients
  • External Vendors
  • Internal Project Resources
  • Internal Architecture Resources
  • Own Integration team for the like of Monitoring, Log files, Patching, etc.
  • Internal Vendors like BCX, Gijima, DD, etc.
  • Outputs
  • Ensure correctness and governance for
  • Software runtime
  • Deployments of Applications from Teams
  • Managing and monitoring of Runtime errors in non-prod environments
  • Handling of migrations to environments
  • Planning and execution of Go-Live weekends for minor projects and Roadmaps in BAU cycles
  • Support and drive troubleshooting incidents
  • Document solutions and actions around for fellow team members and standby
  • Optimize the day-to-day work and automate with scripts or application configuration where possible

Qualifications and experience

  • Knowledge
  • Understanding of different technologies in use
  • Understanding the technical demands on the different applications used in CS
  • Understanding the different Applications servers and ways to drive deployments to them (Tomcat, JBOSS, IIS, etc.)
  • Manage Application changes to technical environments
  • Knowledge of UX and UI design
  • Knowledge of [URL Removed] and ERP platforms
  • Experience
  • Manage of application changes and deployments to multiple environments within agile frameworks
  • Experience with Java and Python to understand the ability.
  • Understanding of Security on System and Application levels – Authentication as well as Authorization
  • Overall Project and Program Management principles

Competencies

  • Analytical Thinking
  • Structured investigation and troubleshooting
  • Never give up attitude
  • Team worker
  • Documenting of technical detail
  • Adapt to learn what is needed to drive a team to success

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Applications
  • It Support
  • runtime

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

