Java Developer (12 months contract)

Our well-established client in the financial industry based in Centurion is looking for a Java Developer for a 12-month contract position. Must be Skilled in J2EE and Application servers.

Responsibilities

Develop, maintain and support mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.

Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process)

Keep abreast of new technologies/methodologies, business changes and internal system changes in order to align system development with best practices and system architecture

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests

Contribute to the design of scalable solutions that supports the system architecture

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications

Design and code new software functionality using codes that is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve effective collaboration

Provide stakeholder with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution in order to manage expectations

Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements

Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases

Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.

Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material

Once the solution has been successfully tested, prepare and produce releases of software components into production/live environment.

Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented

Design solutions that eliminate reoccurrence of errors

Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team.

Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution. Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services)

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service Self-management and teamwork (People)

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Experience and education required

IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B.Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, B.Tech)

4 – 6 years of relevant coding & development experience

JAVA v6-8

JEE v5 -7

Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)

JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)

Maven

Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java EE

Maven

Jenkins CI

Docker

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

WebSphere Liberty

Angular

AIX and Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position