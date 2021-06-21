Java Developer (12 months contract)

Jun 21, 2021

Our well-established client in the financial industry based in Centurion is looking for a Java Developer for a 12-month contract position. Must be Skilled in J2EE and Application servers.

Responsibilities

  • Develop, maintain and support mission-critical, enterprise-grade software applications that improve business efficiency and are aligned to the enterprise architecture and business strategy.
  • Develop software based on technical design (Internal Process)
  • Keep abreast of new technologies/methodologies, business changes and internal system changes in order to align system development with best practices and system architecture
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests
  • Contribute to the design of scalable solutions that supports the system architecture
  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications
  • Design and code new software functionality using codes that is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable
  • Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and organisational role players to achieve effective collaboration
  • Provide stakeholder with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution in order to manage expectations
  • Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases
  • Conduct System Integration Testing (SIT) and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and resolve all issues/queries.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, prepare and produce releases of software components into production/live environment.
  • Maintain existing programmes, ensuring all errors are resolved and documented
  • Design solutions that eliminate reoccurrence of errors
  • Provide technical guidance to the operations and support team.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution. Engage with clients in a client centric manner (Client Services)
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service Self-management and teamwork (People)
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership for driving career development Contribute to financial controls and planning (Finance)
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Experience and education required

  • IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B.Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, B.Tech)
  • 4 – 6 years of relevant coding & development experience
  • JAVA v6-8
  • JEE v5 -7
  • Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)
  • JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)
  • Maven
  • Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE
  • Maven
  • Jenkins CI
  • Docker
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Oracle
  • WebSphere Liberty
  • Angular
  • AIX and Linux

