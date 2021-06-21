Mobile Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Mobile Developer to join them1 x Junior and 1 x Senior , to work remotely

Your role:

We are looking for someone who can support our mobile applications through the next phase of growth, as we enter new markets. This includes developing additional functionality and supporting our current feature set.

You would be working most closely with a Senior Product Manager, UX Designer, Junior Mobile Developer and a Junior Data Analyst. We are a small, remote startup team. Some of us are based in the UK, while others are based in South Africa.

Our ideal candidate:

Skills and expertise:

Demonstrated experience building high quality iOS and Android apps (experience with paid apps is preferred)

Proficiency in Swift / Kotlin (at least 2 years experience)

Interest in best-practice mobile UI design principles (eg. Google Material Design and Apple Human Interface guidelines)

Experience with Node.js backends for mobile applications

Experience with Angular Web Development

Knowledge of architecture and data practices to enable data analytics and business reporting

Appetite to learn or apply cloud services technologies (AWS)

Knowledge of build systems i.e continuous integration and delivery is an added advantage

BSc in computer science or other technical discipline, or equivalent working experience

Character:

A friendly and accountable team-player

An eager problem-solver

At ease with remote work and volunteering important information when necessary

Comfortable taking ownership of big pieces of work, from the planning phase right through to execution and delivery

Strong writing skills which can be applied to essential documentation and issue-logging

Passionate about quality code and strong attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

