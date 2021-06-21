Job & Company Description:
A great opportunity has become available for an Intermediate PHP Developer at a software development company in Centurion.
Education:
- Matric
- Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or similar degree
- Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 3+ years’ + PHP Development experience
- PHP,
- OOP,
- MVC,
- MySQL,
- MS-SQL,
- JavaScript,
- jQuery,
- JSON,
- HTML,
- CSS,
- XHTML,
- AJAX
