PHP Developer

Jun 21, 2021

Job & Company Description:
A great opportunity has become available for an Intermediate PHP Developer at a software development company in Centurion.

Education:

  • Matric
  • Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or similar degree

  • Job Experience & Skills Required:
  • 3+ years’ + PHP Development experience
  • PHP,
  • OOP,
  • MVC,
  • MySQL,
  • MS-SQL,
  • JavaScript,
  • jQuery,
  • JSON,
  • HTML,
  • CSS,
  • XHTML,
  • AJAX

