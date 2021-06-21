PHP Developer

Job & Company Description:

A great opportunity has become available for an Intermediate PHP Developer at a software development company in Centurion.

Education:

Matric

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or similar degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3+ years’ + PHP Development experience

PHP,

OOP,

MVC,

MySQL,

MS-SQL,

JavaScript,

jQuery,

JSON,

HTML,

CSS,

XHTML,

AJAX

