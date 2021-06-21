Project Manager IT at Finit Select

Jun 21, 2021

Key performance areas

  • Manage planning, monitoring, implementation and closure of projects
  • Hold Project Kick-Off meetings and define the Project scope
  • Define low-level tasks, provide task duration estimates and identify task
  • interdependencies on consultation with the relevant Line Managers.
  • Create, maintain and distribute Project Schedules and Project documentation.
  • Resource scheduling and management
  • Adhere to the company Project Methodology
  • Track project deliverables and ensure SOX Compliance
  • Budget, risk and time management
  • Project status reporting, both internally and externally
  • Relationship and Account Management
  • Customer Service Satisfaction
  • Understanding and managing the customer product requirements
  • Manage customer delivery expectations
  • Interpersonal Relationships
  • Manage multiple projects simultaneously
  • Manage software development projects and integration projects
  • Background in IT projects

Qualifications
Matric

  • A tertiary qualification in business, IT or Project Management

Experience

  • 2-3 years experience in the relevant field of the business line (Prepaid, VAS, or Banking)
  • Project Administration experience
  • Understand production and logistics
  • Experience in Client and Supplier Management
  • The successful applicant must:
  • Have good planning and organisational skills
  • Be able to work under pressure and independently without supervision
  • Have good communication skills, especially in dealing with clients, banks, subcontractors
  • and suppliers
  • Be able to work within a team, handle conflicts, be persuasive, flexible, show empathy
  • and have an excellent attitude
  • Be able to engage an get buy-in from stakeholders
  • Be able to adopt easily to change

Desired Skills:

  • SOX complience
  • Client suplier mangement
  • Project Management
  • IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position