Python / Django Software Engineer – Remote

We are looking to connect with experienced Python / Django Software Engineers for a client that works on international projects in Europe. This position can be fully remote or based at the client’s office in Cape Town.
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science / Similar
- 5+ years’ experience
- Solid experience with Python & Django
- React.js & Node.js experience will be highly desirable
- Any experience working with European clients / projects will be beneficial.
- Must have a good understanding of software design and architecture
- Azure & Azure DevOps
- Ability to work remotely
- SA Citizen
- Residing in South Africa
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.