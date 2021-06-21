Python / Django Software Engineer – Remote

We are looking to connect with experienced Python / Django Software Engineers for a client that works on international projects in Europe. This position can be fully remote or based at the client’s office in Cape Town.

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science / Similar

5+ years’ experience

Solid experience with Python & Django

React.js & Node.js experience will be highly desirable

Any experience working with European clients / projects will be beneficial.

Must have a good understanding of software design and architecture

Azure & Azure DevOps

Ability to work remotely

SA Citizen

Residing in South Africa

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us

within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position