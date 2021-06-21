Senior IOS Developer – Century City – up to R900k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to join a fun, vibrant, and fast-moving team? We are looking for a cutting edge Senior IOS Developer to join their innovative development team.

Requirements and Skills:

3-5 years’ experience in native iOS development, preferably in Swift

Deep understanding of Swift design patterns (especially MVVM)

Knowledge of multi-threaded, asynchronous code

Ability to write clean, well factored UI code

Have a strong focus on building reusable code and components

Solid understanding of Auto-layout in Xib files, Visual Format Language and using Layout Anchors

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect iOS applications to back-end services

Familiarity with various dependency management tools (Carthage, Cocoapods)

