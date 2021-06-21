Senior Java Developer (6 months contract)

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 month contract opportunity open for a Senior Java Developer within a Financial Service industry.

Responsibilities

This role provides an exciting opportunity to roll out a new strategic initiative within the firm– Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service. The Big Data Infrastructure Senior Java Developer serves as an integration enabler and application developers to improve, simplify and automate a number of existing technical and manual integration processes in various data projects.

The incumbent will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents to develop and enhance the big data ecosystem.

Experience and education required

Completed IT degree or any other related

3 – 4 years’ experience as a Java Developer working with Java specifically in enterprise application build applications and services.

A strong understanding of Java 7/8+ and JVM is required.

Strong background in Java development and exposure to various different frameworks

Strong technical understanding of JVM

Critical and analytical thinking is required

Worked in highly technical and dynamic environments where detail and quality is encourage and required

Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent

Strong analysis and troubleshooting skills

Self-starter who is excited about learning new technology

Researching and remaining current on data technology and industry trends and innovations

Basic knowledge of Bigdata (any one of the following Hadoop/Kafka/NOSQL) and technologies is highly beneficial but not required

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Java

JVM

Spring MVC

