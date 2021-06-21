Senior Java Developer – West Rand – R950k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Recognised internationally, this Leading First Class Financial House is scouting for a Talented Senior Java Developer to join their amazing technical team. Known for its innovation and cutting edge technology, this would be an excellent opportunity for someone looking to expand their industry knowledge and work with leading technology years ahead of its competitors!

This is a brilliant opportunity to work in SA’s best-rated banking environment with Joburg’s highly skilled Java professionals!

Non-negotiable must haves:

Java 8

Spring Boot

Hibernate

OpenShift

Docker

Kubernetes

JBoss

Maven

CI/CD

Webservices

IDEs

Reference Number for this position is MD51983 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of R950k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position