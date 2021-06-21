Senior Specialist Data Engineer at Reverside

Senior Specialist Data Engineer Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking forSenior Specialist Data EngineerProfessionals with 5+ years of experience.

About The Employer:

Job Description:

This role provides an exciting opportunity to roll out a new strategic initiative within the firm – Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service. The Big Data Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support, and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service. The roles require experience with both Hadoop and Kafka. This will involve building and supporting a real-time streaming platform utilized by the client data engineering community. You will be responsible for developing features, ongoing support and administration, and documentation for the service. The platform provides a messaging queue and a blueprint for integrating with existing upstream and downstream technology solutions.

Job Profile: Specialist Data Engineer

Experience required:

You will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents to develop and enhance the big data service.

Min 5 years development experience

Strong technical / programming experience

Development and deployment of data applications

Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

Automation of application back-end workflows

Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework

Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications

Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

Strong problem solving skills

Strong programming skills , proven track record of coding ability and experience (hands-on back end development)

, proven track record of coding ability and experience (hands-on back end development) Ability to effectively code in at least two programming languages (eg. C#, Java, Python etc)

Excellent understanding of programming concepts

Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent

Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)

Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript

Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms

Preferred:

Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)

Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper, MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools.

Learn more/Apply for this position