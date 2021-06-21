Senior Specialist Data Engineer at Reverside

Senior Specialist Data Engineer Role
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking forSenior Specialist Data EngineerProfessionals with 5+ years of experience.
About The Employer:
Job Description:
This role provides an exciting opportunity to roll out a new strategic initiative within the firm – Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service. The Big Data Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support, and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service. The roles require experience with both Hadoop and Kafka. This will involve building and supporting a real-time streaming platform utilized by the client data engineering community. You will be responsible for developing features, ongoing support and administration, and documentation for the service. The platform provides a messaging queue and a blueprint for integrating with existing upstream and downstream technology solutions.
Job Profile: Specialist Data Engineer
Experience required:
You will have the opportunity of working directly across the firm with developers, operations staff, data scientists, architects and business constituents to develop and enhance the big data service.
- Min 5 years development experience
- Strong technical / programming experience
- Development and deployment of data applications
- Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
- Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
- Automation of application back-end workflows
- Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
- Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
- Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
- Strong problem solving skills
- Strong programming skills, proven track record of coding ability and experience (hands-on back end development)
- Ability to effectively code in at least two programming languages (eg. C#, Java, Python etc)
- Excellent understanding of programming concepts
- Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
- Worked on Big Data platforms (Vanilla Hadoop, Cloudera or Hortonworks)
- Excellent understanding of specific coding / scripting languages e.g. Java, C#, Python, Perl, JavaScript
- Solid understanding of Object Oriented Design and ability to properly apply general design patterns and paradigms
Preferred:
- Experience with Scala or other functional languages (Haskell, Clojure, Kotlin, Clean)
- Experience with some of the following: Apache Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Pig, Oozie, ZooKeeper, MongoDB, CouchbaseDB, Impala, Kudu, Linux, Bash, version control tools, continuous integration tools.