Senior Web Developer – Semi Remote / Kraaifontein Western Cape – R600k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Looking to code for an eco-friendly company? Do you love the Earth, and would love to impact the world we live in for our future? Then this is the place for you!

Development web-based in-house software applications using JavaScript, PHP, and SQL. These include but are not limited to ERP systems, financial, payroll and mobile applications, and integration of 3rd party applications.

You typically will have at least 6+ years’ worth of experience with a high proficiency in JavaScript, jQuery, SQL, and PHP

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Software development certifications or a degree related to the field of software development, or the equivalent in experience

Reference Number for this position is ZH53262 which is a permanent position based in Kraaifontein 5% of the time and the rest is remote, offering a permanent salary up to R600K per annum. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] to discuss this and other opportunities.

