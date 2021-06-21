Sharepoint Developer at Southey Personnel Services

Jun 21, 2021

SharePoint Developer Responsibilities:

  • Develop Web look Intranet Portal Collaboration Intranet Site and Branding on SharePoint platform or using Live Tiles solution.
  • Build new landing page, department templates/pages, newsletter, banner and videos accessible to any device.
  • Implement, deploy, package and maintain new intranet portal site and SharePoint site.
  • Use SharePoint Framework SPx to create website designs with OOTB, UI extension, page layouts, themes, and display templates.
  • Code pages using HTML5, JavaScript, and Typescript, jQuery, CSS, SQL, Bootstrap or responsive design for all devices.
  • Create web parts, lists/library, content types, site columns, master pages, search navigation, permissions, and data management
  • Build workflow forms using SharePoint Designer, and PowerApps/Flow.
  • Migrate data from SharePoint Online to SP [Phone Number Removed]; using Sharegate, Quest, or Metalogix migration tool.

SharePoint Developer: Requirements:

  • Minimum 3-4 years of experience in a SharePoint developer role using SharePoint online/O365 and SharePoint on Premise 2013/2016.
  • Experience in client interaction and understanding business application, business data flow and migration from SP 2010 or 2013 to 2016.
  • Experience in SharePoint framework, building sites in hybrid environments, developing and administrating.
  • Ability to work independently, prioritize effectively, multitask, and manage time appropriately.
  • Excellent problem solving, critical thinking, and analytical skills.
  • Ability to be flexible, resourceful, organized and work in a fast-paced business environment with special requests.
  • Basic knowledge and understanding of SDLC process, performing unit testing, and packing to deploy from DEV to PROD.
  • Strong knowledge of the .Net framework (C#), IIS, Azure Active Directory and SharePoint site configuration.
  • Strong project management skills.
  • Must have expertise building and/or maintaining collaboration sites and/or programs.
  • Excellent knowledge around UI/UX.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • Jquery
  • SQL Server
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

