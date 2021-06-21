Sharepoint Developer at Southey Personnel Services

SharePoint Developer Responsibilities:
- Develop Web look Intranet Portal Collaboration Intranet Site and Branding on SharePoint platform or using Live Tiles solution.
- Build new landing page, department templates/pages, newsletter, banner and videos accessible to any device.
- Implement, deploy, package and maintain new intranet portal site and SharePoint site.
- Use SharePoint Framework SPx to create website designs with OOTB, UI extension, page layouts, themes, and display templates.
- Code pages using HTML5, JavaScript, and Typescript, jQuery, CSS, SQL, Bootstrap or responsive design for all devices.
- Create web parts, lists/library, content types, site columns, master pages, search navigation, permissions, and data management
- Build workflow forms using SharePoint Designer, and PowerApps/Flow.
- Migrate data from SharePoint Online to SP [Phone Number Removed]; using Sharegate, Quest, or Metalogix migration tool.
SharePoint Developer: Requirements:
- Minimum 3-4 years of experience in a SharePoint developer role using SharePoint online/O365 and SharePoint on Premise 2013/2016.
- Experience in client interaction and understanding business application, business data flow and migration from SP 2010 or 2013 to 2016.
- Experience in SharePoint framework, building sites in hybrid environments, developing and administrating.
- Ability to work independently, prioritize effectively, multitask, and manage time appropriately.
- Excellent problem solving, critical thinking, and analytical skills.
- Ability to be flexible, resourceful, organized and work in a fast-paced business environment with special requests.
- Basic knowledge and understanding of SDLC process, performing unit testing, and packing to deploy from DEV to PROD.
- Strong knowledge of the .Net framework (C#), IIS, Azure Active Directory and SharePoint site configuration.
- Strong project management skills.
- Must have expertise building and/or maintaining collaboration sites and/or programs.
- Excellent knowledge around UI/UX.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- Javascript
- Typescript
- Jquery
- SQL Server
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development