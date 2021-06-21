Snr .NET Software Engineer – Financial Services

We are looking to connect with Senior Software Engineers for a client that consults within the financial services space in Johannesburg North. If you have experience with T-SQL, and C#.NET, we really want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science

5 years C# development experience.

C# for WinForms

ASP.NET

Web API MVC

Solid T-SQL development experience.

Experience / willingness to lead and mentor junior developers.

Desirable: Azure

Azure DevOps

Xamarin Experience.

Experience in the financial services sector.

SA Citizen

Residing in Johannesburg

About The Employer:

