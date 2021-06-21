Snr .NET Software Engineer – Financial Services

We are looking to connect with Senior Software Engineers for a client that consults within the financial services space in Johannesburg North. If you have experience with T-SQL, and C#.NET, we really want to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science
- 5 years C# development experience.
- C# for WinForms
- ASP.NET
- Web API MVC
- Solid T-SQL development experience.
- Experience / willingness to lead and mentor junior developers.
- Desirable: Azure
- Azure DevOps
- Xamarin Experience.
- Experience in the financial services sector.
- SA Citizen
- Residing in Johannesburg
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.