Snr .NET Software Engineer – Financial Services

Jun 21, 2021

We are looking to connect with Senior Software Engineers for a client that consults within the financial services space in Johannesburg North. If you have experience with T-SQL, and C#.NET, we really want to hear from you!

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science
  • 5 years C# development experience.
  • C# for WinForms
  • ASP.NET
  • Web API MVC
  • Solid T-SQL development experience.
  • Experience / willingness to lead and mentor junior developers.
  • Desirable: Azure
  • Azure DevOps
  • Xamarin Experience.
  • Experience in the financial services sector.
  • SA Citizen
  • Residing in Johannesburg

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

