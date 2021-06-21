Software Developer

We are urgently looking for 3 Intermediate to Senior (Minimum of 4 years) Software Developers for our client(Software Company) in both Centurion and Cape Town with experience in the following:

Java

Java EE or Spring / Spring Boot

4+ years experience

Bonus:

Cloud experience (Azure preferred)

Angular

Cryptography

Payment industry experience

SA Citizen

All are permanent positions

Start Date – ASAP

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java – Java EE or Spring / Spring Boot

Cloud experience (Azure preferred) Angular Cryptography Payment industry experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

