Software Developer

Jun 21, 2021

We are urgently looking for 3 Intermediate to Senior (Minimum of 4 years) Software Developers for our client(Software Company) in both Centurion and Cape Town with experience in the following:

  • Java
  • Java EE or Spring / Spring Boot
  • 4+ years experience

Bonus:
Cloud experience (Azure preferred)
Angular
Cryptography
Payment industry experience

SA Citizen
All are permanent positions
Start Date – ASAP

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java – Java EE or Spring / Spring Boot
  • Cloud experience (Azure preferred) Angular Cryptography Payment industry experience

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

