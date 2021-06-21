Software Developer

Web Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!

Recruiting a powerhouse Senior Software Web Developer responsible for performing software development and application development.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional with proficient use of software and development skills. The pay range on offer is R50 000.00 to R65 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Web Development experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Degree in IT (Computer Science or related) – essential requirement

Extensive knowledge of Software Development and its technologies

Solid experience in coding

Strong knowledge of user interfaces

Broad and extensive knowledge of the Software Development process and its technologies

Strong knowledge of computer languages as Java / C++ / Angular / C# / Javascript / Json / SQL

Strong background in coding

Strong knowledge of HTML technologies and web frameworks

Experience with database creation and maintenance

User interface development experience using languages such as CSS / HTML / HTML 5 / Javascript / Json

Experience with developing mobile optimized websites and apps

Tech Stack:

HTML / HTML 5

Javascript

CSS

jQuery

Java

C++

Angular

C#

Json

SQL

Responsibilities:

Write Code

Design and Implement Software

Analyze Data

Develop software solutions to meet the needs of Askari and its customers and clients

Create documentation for new systems and applications

Testing and debugging of source code and applications

Evaluate existing applications and perform improvements , updates and modifications

Consulting with internal departments, customers and partners on projects

Define data structures, application solutions appropriate foer the organization and its clients customers and partners

Design and develop complex application systems using advanced technology platforms

Assist with integration to third party applications

Design and build prototypes and designs

Participate and assist in application architecture functions

Performing coding assignments

Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality

Creating and implementing design plans

Analyzing code segments regularly

Delegating tasks to team members

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

