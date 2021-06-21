Systems Analyst: Digital Payments (CH687) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the banking industry is looking for Systems Analysts with experience with Digital Payment processes.

Purpose Statement

As a System Analyst you will be monitoring current processes and implementing new solutions with the goal to improve overall business efficiency.

You will be working with our team of software engineers and analyst developers who are proficient in IT, programming and software development.

Experience

Minimum:

3 years of Remote Banking/On-line Banking product development and testing level

Ideal:

10 + years in a payment and software development environment

Experience of payments within an electronic channel (in areas such as Mobile, USSD, POS and ATM) will be advantageous

Experience in enterprise logging software: Kibana / Grafana

Experience in the configuration and setup of payment systems (card)

Experience in Atlassian tools: Jira and Confluence

Experience in Formulating and executing SQL / JQL scripts.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce (Ideal or preferred)

Knowledge

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

Remote Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities

Retail banking and payments: business development in electronic delivery channels or self-service channels environment: e.g. Card; Internet banking; Cell phone banking; Digital Payments; payment systems (Visa / MasterCard)

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Business writing skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Influencing Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

Our client is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

