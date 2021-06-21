Technical Specialist II (Cyber Security Operations)

Our client, a National Retailer, is requiring a Technical Specialist II (Cyber Security Operations) to join their team in Cape Town. Duties to include:- Support cyber security operations Manage cyber security operations to monitor, maintain and enhance security posture Help define and set security standards Investigate and implement new approaches, technologies and automation to raise the level of security and increase coverage and efficiencies. Minimum Requirements:- Relevant Degree/Diploma (3 years) or equivalent experience 4 Years relevant experience within the security discipline Hands on practical experience working in cyber security operations including incident response and blue teaming Experience with security technologies and processes covering identity and access management, data security, vulnerability management and general infrastructure (network, platform, cloud and endpoint) security Experience in security technologies covering SIEM, EDR and NDR Scripting experience essential Ability to translate security metrics in to action Practical experience with the MITRE ATT&CK framework advantageous *Security certifications would be advantageous e.g. CISSP, GCED, etc. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Support cyber security operations

Help define and set security standards

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position