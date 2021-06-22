Application Developers at Reverside

Jun 22, 2021

Application Developer

We are looking foran Application DeveloperProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills

  • Should have Strong PL/Sql,workflow,OAF Knowledge.

  • Have developed new OAF pages.

  • Have done integrations using webservices/SOA.

  • Working knowledge on fin/scm/HR functional modules.

  • Have written extarction scrtipts from on-prem instance on finance,HR or scm modules ( ebiz 12.2.x).

  • Should have good understanding on Master and transaction data across finance,HR and scm modules.

  • Should have done upload of master and open transaction data in Oracle cloud ( HR,Finance and SCM).

  • Should be cloud certified.

Other skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position