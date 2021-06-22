Application Developers at Reverside

Application Developer
We are looking foran Application DeveloperProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills
- Should have Strong PL/Sql,workflow,OAF Knowledge.
- Have developed new OAF pages.
- Have done integrations using webservices/SOA.
- Working knowledge on fin/scm/HR functional modules.
- Have written extarction scrtipts from on-prem instance on finance,HR or scm modules ( ebiz 12.2.x).
- Should have good understanding on Master and transaction data across finance,HR and scm modules.
- Should have done upload of master and open transaction data in Oracle cloud ( HR,Finance and SCM).
- Should be cloud certified.
Other skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices