Application Developers at Reverside

Application Developer

We are looking foran Application DeveloperProfessionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills

Should have Strong PL/Sql,workflow,OAF Knowledge.

Have developed new OAF pages.

Have done integrations using webservices/SOA.

Working knowledge on fin/scm/HR functional modules.

Have written extarction scrtipts from on-prem instance on finance,HR or scm modules ( ebiz 12.2.x).

Should have good understanding on Master and transaction data across finance,HR and scm modules.

Should have done upload of master and open transaction data in Oracle cloud ( HR,Finance and SCM).

Should be cloud certified.



Other skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

