BI Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A global leader in cutting-edge Cloud-based Technology in Stellenbosch seeks a BI Developer who wont be afraid to stretch their Server and diving deep to ensure codebase perfection. Your core role will be to maintain and improve the performance of SQL Server processes, working on varying complex and interesting problems on a daily basis. The ideal candidate requires strong SQL Reporting, Web Development and at least 3+ years experience skilled in SSRS, SSIS, ETL and Advanced SQL Server. Any C#, Python, AWS, Apache Spark, Logi Analytics, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Linux and Posgres in addition, will prove hugely beneficial. If you value attention to detail and enjoy a challenge, then APPLY NOW!REQUIREMENTS:

Must have 3+ years: SSRS, , SSIS, ETL, Advanced SQL Server skills.

Advantageous

C#, Python, AWS Cloud Tech experience, Apache Spark, Logi Analytics, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Linux, Postgres.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong bias for action and being proactive.

Give and receive open, direct, and timely feedback.

Unafraid of asking for help/ support when required.

