Business Analyst at MHCM

Are you a skilled Business Analyst looking to take your career to the next level? One of MHCM’s clients in the Logistics/ Freight industry is looking for a Business Analyst to redesign business processes and develop requirements for IT systems and interfaces.

We are looking for a candidate that has the ability to change norms. The successful incumbent will be responsible for strategic planning and process definition and designs. To qualify for this role, you must be able to interpret business rules and requirements for technical systems. Take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity and take your career to new heights.

The successful incumbent will possess the following knowledge and experience:

Matric

3 – 6 years’ experience working as a BA

Relevant degree in IT

Com. would be an advantage

Should you meet the abovementioned requirements – don"t delay! Forward a detailed Word format CV to [Email Address Removed] or contact Judy on [Phone Number Removed]; to secure your position as one of our shortlisted candidates for these exceptional opportunities!

Desired Skills:

IT/Technical business analysis

