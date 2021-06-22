Business Analyst – Sandton – R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 22, 2021

A Sandton based Telecoms firm specialising in prepaid products and the electronic distribution of virtual merchandise is currently looking to employ 2 talented Business Analysts.

You will be required to understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are translated into detailed functional specifications that undergo business stakeholder review.

Requirements:

  • Postgraduate qualification (Business Analysis / Commerce / Project Management)
  • 6-8 years’ progressive experience within a financial institution
  • Experience within Mobile network, value added reseller, payments or finance environment
  • Business Analysis
  • Lean six sigma a PLUS

Responsibilities:

  • Requirements Management
  • Gather business requirements and translate them into functional requirements
  • for improvement and enhancement.
  • Meet with users to gather requirements for project definition.
  • Manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.
  • Elicit requirements using interviews, data analysis, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, and workflow analysis
  • Collect multiple streams of data and decompose them into concise specifications.
  • Develop requirements according to documentation standards
  • Analyse existing procedures and evaluate requested requirements to identify system changes and improvements
  • Perform business impact analysis with line managers on any change that is imposed on the current environment
  • Measure and baseline all current main value chains’ performance and comparison of the “To-Be” process performance
  • Provide and identify opportunities for optimisation
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Change Management

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile network

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

