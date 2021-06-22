Business Analyst – Sandton – R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Sandton based Telecoms firm specialising in prepaid products and the electronic distribution of virtual merchandise is currently looking to employ 2 talented Business Analysts.
You will be required to understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are translated into detailed functional specifications that undergo business stakeholder review.
If you are a self-starter, actions oriented, and have great business insights, and would like to join this dynamic environment, SEND YOUR CV TODAY!
Requirements:
- Postgraduate qualification (Business Analysis / Commerce / Project Management)
- 6-8 years’ progressive experience within a financial institution
- Experience within Mobile network, value added reseller, payments or finance environment
- Business Analysis
- Lean six sigma a PLUS
Responsibilities:
- Requirements Management
- Gather business requirements and translate them into functional requirements
- for improvement and enhancement.
- Meet with users to gather requirements for project definition.
- Manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.
- Elicit requirements using interviews, data analysis, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, and workflow analysis
- Collect multiple streams of data and decompose them into concise specifications.
- Develop requirements according to documentation standards
- Analyse existing procedures and evaluate requested requirements to identify system changes and improvements
- Perform business impact analysis with line managers on any change that is imposed on the current environment
- Measure and baseline all current main value chains’ performance and comparison of the “To-Be” process performance
- Provide and identify opportunities for optimisation
- Business Process Mapping
- Change Management
Reference Number for this position is LN53195 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton position offering a cost to company salary of R750k PA per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Mobile network
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma