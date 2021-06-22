Business Analyst – Sandton – R750k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Sandton based Telecoms firm specialising in prepaid products and the electronic distribution of virtual merchandise is currently looking to employ 2 talented Business Analysts.

You will be required to understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are translated into detailed functional specifications that undergo business stakeholder review.

If you are a self-starter, actions oriented, and have great business insights, and would like to join this dynamic environment, SEND YOUR CV TODAY!

Requirements:

Postgraduate qualification (Business Analysis / Commerce / Project Management)

6-8 years’ progressive experience within a financial institution

Experience within Mobile network, value added reseller, payments or finance environment

Business Analysis

Lean six sigma a PLUS

Responsibilities:

Requirements Management

Gather business requirements and translate them into functional requirements

for improvement and enhancement.

Meet with users to gather requirements for project definition.

Manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.

Elicit requirements using interviews, data analysis, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, and workflow analysis

Collect multiple streams of data and decompose them into concise specifications.

Develop requirements according to documentation standards

Analyse existing procedures and evaluate requested requirements to identify system changes and improvements

Perform business impact analysis with line managers on any change that is imposed on the current environment

Measure and baseline all current main value chains’ performance and comparison of the “To-Be” process performance

Provide and identify opportunities for optimisation

Business Process Mapping

Change Management

Reference Number for this position is LN53195 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton position offering a cost to company salary of R750k PA per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Lebo on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

