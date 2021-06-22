Developer: Back End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for task design and task & project development of Capitec Bank Back-End applications according to specifications

Experience

Min:

At least5+ years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment

Proven BANCS experience and / or successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training

Experience in the following development languages: Minimum Cobol SQL JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent Ideal Unix



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:

1. IT systems development processes

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Banking systems environment

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Negotiation skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

