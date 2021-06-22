Developer: Back End at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jun 22, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for task design and task & project development of Capitec Bank Back-End applications according to specifications

Experience

Min:

  • At least5+ years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment
  • Proven BANCS experience and / or successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Minimum
      • Cobol
      • SQL
      • JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent
    • Ideal
      • Unix

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of:
1. IT systems development processes

  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices
  • Banking systems environment

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position