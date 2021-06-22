Full Stack .NET Developer (ReactJS) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative Investment Firm seeks a highly autonomous, meticulous & self-driven Full Stack .Net Developer to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering/Business Science or similar discipline, have 3+ years experience in Systems Design & coding in .Net, .Net Core, C#, C++, Java/JavaScript, be proficient with SQL Server or PostgreSQL, have knowledge of Software Engineering practices for the full SDLC including coding standards & reviews, source control management, build processes and [URL Removed] with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements.

Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to company standards and deadlines.

Participate in design and planning sessions.

Understand how existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business.

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Testing and deployment of code changes.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business Science or similar. Candidates should demonstrate a track record of achievement in the top 25% of their peer group.

Experience/Skills

3+ Years experience in Systems Design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of Software Engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

Advantageous

Microservices.

Docker and Kubernetes.

Message queueing technologies (e.g., RabbitMQ).

Event driven architecture.

Cloud (preferably AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.

Attention to detail and quality.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical & mathematical skills.

Good communication.

