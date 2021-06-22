Information Architect at Datonomy Solutions

Information architecture (IA) focuses on organizing, structuring, and labeling content in an effective and sustainable way. The goal is to help users find information and complete tasks. To do this, you need to understand how the pieces fit together to create the larger picture, how items relate to each other within the [URL Removed] process includes:

collecting information (Programming),

organizing and categorizing the data (Analysis),

creating a coherent integration of that vision in the forms of models (Synthesis), and

providing formal blueprints (Specification).

Taking all this complex and fascinating information, then fusing it together into a consistent whole, is at the core of all [URL Removed] user requirements by researching and analysing user needs, preferences, objectives, and working methods; studying how users consume content, including data categorization and labelling; meeting with focus [URL Removed] information architecture by studying the concept, strategy, and target audience; envisioning architectural scheme, information structure and features, functionality, and user-interface design; creating user scenarios; preparing data models; designing information structure, work-and dataflow, and navigation; evaluating information representation; conducting creative [URL Removed] information by translating user behaviour into structure and elements; crafting interactive experiences; producing workflow diagrams, user scenarios, flowcharts, and storyboards; preparing interaction specifications, navigation rules, organization of information, and site maps; coordinating with [URL Removed] information architecture by preparing paper and interactive prototypes and mock-ups including page layout and navigational elements; coordinating with Development Team to integrate site concept, visual design, writing, interface, and navigational structure; documenting structure and [URL Removed] information delivery by developing and completing usability test plans;Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to organisation.

