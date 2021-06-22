Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

Core Java, Struts, Servlets, JSP, JPA, Primefaces, JavaScript, Atlassian suite, Bootstrap, Oracle, Scrum, JBoss, Apache, Intellij IDE, Agile and coding standards.

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

