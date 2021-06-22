Intermediate Java Developer at Reverside

Java Developer Role in JHB
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Java Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills:
Core Java, Struts, Servlets, JSP, JPA, Primefaces, JavaScript, Atlassian suite, Bootstrap, Oracle, Scrum, JBoss, Apache, Intellij IDE, Agile and coding standards.
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices