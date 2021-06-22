Junior Front End Developer at Reverside

Front End Developer Role in JHBWe are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in Frontend Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills
HTML5, CSS3
LESS, SASS
Bootstrap, Zurb Foundation
JavaScript, jQuery, React
JSON, XML
PHP, Laravel
Angular
MySQL
Git, SVN
WordPress
Photoshop
Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro
Maya, After Effects
Search Engine Optimization
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices