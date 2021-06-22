Senior Cloud Data Engineer – REMOTE – up to R1.3m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Pan African firm listed on the JSE offering a wide range of affordable and comprehensive insurance and comprehensive insurance, investment and corporate solutions seeks to hire the services of a Senior Cloud Data Engineer.

The incumbent will use best practices in cloud engineering, data management and data storage to continue organizations drive to optimize the way that data is stored, consumed, and ultimately democratized.

Role & Qualifications Requirements

Degree in Computer Science, Business Informatics, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering.

4- 5 years of data engineering experience

4-5 years of experience with any data warehouse technical architectures, ETL/ELT, and reporting/analytics tools

DBA ability and knowledge across at least 2 platforms (example: TSQL, SAS, PSQL, IBM VSAM and DB2 etc.) will also be beneficial.

Experience with designing and implementing Cloud (AWS) solutions including full use of all APIs available.

Experience with Dev/OPS architecture, implementation, and operation.

Experience in applying SAFe/Scrum/Kanban methodologies.

Expert programming, performance tuning and troubleshooting skills, using the latest popular programming languages such as python, scala, java and suite of Microsoft languages C# and F# preferable.

Tech Stack:

SSIS

SSRS

SAS ETL Framework

SAP ETL Framework

MongoDB ETL deployments

Apache Spark and Apache Hive deployments will be beneficial

Hadoop; Python, Java, PLSQL, TSQL, OSQL, C#, OpenAPI framework

Good AWS knowledge and experience on Glue, S3, DynamoDB, Lambda, IAM, Cloudformation, AMS and Billing.

Reference Number for this position is NN52605 which is a permanent position that is REMOTE offering a cost to company salary of up to R1.3 million per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals! [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position